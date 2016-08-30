Joe Gruters narrowly leading Steve Vernon in Florida House District 73 GOP primary

Early returns in Florida’s State House District 73 Republican primary show a tight race between Joe Gruters and Steve Vernon, with Gruters holding a slight lead.
Vernon held a slight edge over Gruters in Manatee County with 17,234 Republican voters participating. Vernon took 51 percent, or 8,789, to Gruters’ 49 percent, or 8,445. Gruters surged in Sarasota, however, to take the lead by almost 400 votes.
That lead is holding strong in early state reports with Gruters having 10,317 votes to Vernon’s 9,937.
The winner will advance to the general election in November to face off against Democrat James Golden, who was unopposed in the primaries.
The seat is currently being held by Greg Stuebe who is running for the state senate District 23, made up of Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Steube is currently holding a lead over five other candidates with 31.1 percent of the vote. Doug Holder has 26.2 percent with Nora Patterson claiming 25.27 percent.
