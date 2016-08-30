Manatee’s 10th red-light camera begins warning period

Manatee County began its month-long warning period for its 10th red-light camera Tuesday.
The camera, which is for southbound traffic at 53rd Avenue and U.S. 41, will begin taking photos of red light runners after the warning period is over on Sept. 29, according to a news release.
“This is the county’s 10th and final RLC location under its current agreement with its RLC vendor,” the release states. “Since that time Manatee County Code Enforcement officials say the cameras have worked to make those busy intersections safer.”
The fine for running the red light could be $158.
The nine other red-light camera locations are:
- 34th Street West at 53rd Avenue West (northbound traffic)
- 34th Street West at 53rd Avenue West (southbound traffic)
- 15th Street East at 57th Ave. E. (northbound traffic)
- 15th Street East at 57th Ave. E. (southbound traffic)
- 60th Avenue East at U.S. Hwy 301 (southbound traffic)
- U.S. Hwy 301 at 60th Ave. E. (northbound traffic)
- State Road 70 at Tara Blvd. (westbound traffic)
- 26th Street West at Cortez Road (southbound traffic)
- Cortez Road and U.S. 41 (14th Street West) (west bound traffic)
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments