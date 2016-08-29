Company eyes property for medical marijuana store

A Clearwater company is eying vacant buildings on 14th Street West near downtown Bradenton for a potential medical marijuana dispensary.
In a letter to the city’s planning and zoning department, Coast to Coast Management Team LLC’s Adam Garff said his company is working with a licensed company, George Hackney Inc., a Quincy-based nursery, to dispense low-THC and medical cannabis to individuals who are registered with the Florida Department of Health.
Florida’s medical marijuana issue has bounced around since 2014 when the state passed Charlotte’s Web, a law that allowed low-THC pills to be prescribed largely to those suffering from epilepsy. Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 307 on March 25, increasing the use of medical marijuana to terminally ill patients “during their final days.”
The law created new regulatory standards and paved the way for more medical marijuana dispensaries to get licensed, above and beyond the original five nurseries that were awarded licenses under Charlotte’s Web. The 2016 bill sponsored by Republicans Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Matt Gaetz came after a legislative uproar over the lack of progress for patients qualified under Charlotte’s Web to receive their medicine.
A referendum to pass widespread medical marijuana use failed in 2015 by two percentage points of the required 60-percent support. The amendment returns on the ballot in November with polls showing strong support for increasing medical marijuana use in Florida.
Garff’s letter to the city states his company has placed the buildings at 1103 14th St. W. “under contract.” Development Services and Zoning Manager Christopher Gratz confirmed to Garff that the property is zoned for retail, which includes in the description, “drug and sundry stores.”
Garff did not return a call for comment.
Gratz goes on to say, in his opinion, “The proposed use will be allowed in the zoning district in which the property is located.”
As of June, eight polls are showing support for medical marijuana in Florida, but have varied from 65 percent to 80 percent since the beginning of the year. One of the more respected pollsters, Quinnipiac University showed 80 percent support as of May with 89-percent of millennials in support.
If successful in November, Florida would become the 26th state to legalize medical marijuana. Four states, including Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state, as well as the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.
A pre-application meeting with city officials has not yet been scheduled, and the proposal will still need to go through the planning process.
