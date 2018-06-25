Florida man identified as victim of fatal lightning strike on Siesta Key

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after he was struck by lightning on a Siesta Key beach Sunday.
James W. Barton, 33, of Seffner, was struck around 2:15 p.m. near the 6000 block of Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key.
First responders and a lifeguard performed CPR on Barton until paramedics took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.
Monday, Sarasota County and city of Sarasota officials took to Twitter to remind residents of lightning safety.
