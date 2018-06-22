Who's running for Manatee County Commission this August?

Although a blue wave threatens to flip traditionally Republican seats to Democratic across the country, it appears as though in Manatee County local elections, the momentum has fizzled.
Two last-minute withdrawals of Democratic candidates for county commission seats made for greater odds of a Republican win as qualifying period for candidates in this year's mid-term election comes to a close. Representation for Districts 2, 4 and 6 — the latter is one of two at-large seats — are up for grabs. Here's who voters have a choice of picking for the Manatee County commission come the Aug. 28 primary.
The deadline to qualify for the ballot is noon Friday.
District 2
Incumbent Charles Smith, a Democrat, faces aDemocratic challenger in his bid for a second term representing District 2, which covers parts of Bradenton, Palmetto and Ellenton on either side of the Manatee River.
Smith beat incumbent Michael Gallen in the 2014 Democratic primary by four votes, before winning the general election. Before being elected to the county commission, Smith served on the Palmetto City Commission. In his re-election campaign, he has received $13,095 in contributions and has spent $3,999.81.
Democrat Reggie Bellamy is challenging Smith in the primary. He's the executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center who Smith accused of being to busy for his duties and believed he was being paid with tax dollars for hours he hadn't worked. The center's board of directors backed Bellamy after the accusations. He has raised $5,660 and spent $467.05 so far.
The winner of the primary will face Republican Dimitrie Denis, who filed to run for his seat in 2016. He is the only Republican running for the District 2 spot, after Paul M. Finer backed out, saying he believed it would be unlikely for a Republican to win. Denis has raised $285 and spent $57.20.
All three candidates have qualified for the ballot.
District 4
After Commissioner Robin DiSabatino announced she would not run for re-election, that left a feeding frenzy for her seat. District 4 covers neighborhoods like Whitfield and Bayshore Gardens, south of Cortez Road West between 34th Street West and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Three Republicans have qualified for the primary ballot: Mark D. Black, Laurie Galle and Misty Servia.
Black, a businessman, has drummed up some support, having collected $2,712.18 in contributions and spent $1,457.72. Galle, who is retired and is a constant presence at commission meetings and work sessions, has raised $16,115 and spent $4,720.63. Servia, a planner with the endorsement of DiSabatino, has raised $67,425 and spent $5,927.98.
The sole Democrat running for this seat is Melton H. Little, a lawyer with Palmetto-based firm Kallins, Little & Delgado. He was recently placed on probation at the recommendation of the Florida Supreme Court for giving free Tampa Bay Rays tickets to a judge who was presiding over his case. Yet he has gained the support of Cheryl Josza, who has been leading the charge in linking cancer cases to the old Bayshore High School campus, with her Facebook following of more than 2,000.
Erika Lundquist, a Democrat, withdrew Wednesday citing family reasons.
District 6
Republican Carol Whitmore is seeking re-election to a third term as one of the at-large commissioners on the board. She has raised the most money out of any candidate: $68,203.44. Whitmore has spent $16,710.01 as of Thursday afternoon.
This seat has attracted the greatest number of candidates, but with it came the greatest number of withdrawals. Republicans Corie M. Holmes and Barbara S. Hemingway, as well as Democrat Melony Fletcher Howard and no party affiliate candidate Cynthia R. Keller all decided not to run for various reasons.
In the primary, Whitmore faces a possible challenge from James A. Satcher, who as of Friday morning had not qualified for the ballot.
Candace M. Luther is running as a no party affiliate candidate, meaning the race won't be decided until the general election. and Luther, a dental hygienist who has qualified for the race, has raised $1,300 and spent $354.95.
Satcher has not reported any campaign financial activity.
