After successful debut, you'll get another chance to run across the Sunshine Skyway

With 7,000 runners taking part in a unique race across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge this past March, while raising $560,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, organizers and supporters have announced a second race date.
The second annual Skyway 10K is set for March 3, 2019.
Organizers of the race presented the funds to the Armed Forces Families Foundation on Tuesday at a special presentation at Tropicana Field.
"We are so grateful to the Skyway 10K organizers and volunteers, the city of St. Petersburg, the counties, government, agencies, sponsors, partners and all of the race participants who made this possible," said Thaddeus Foster, a board member for the Armed Forces Families Foundation in a prepared statement.
"This race has more than doubled the funds available annually, and every penny will be used to contribute to projects that help our armed forces and their families within our communities," Foster said.
As pledged, 100 percent of the race profits were turned over to the foundation, which will also benefit from the 2019 race. Organizers said people from 40 states traveled to the area to compete in the unique event and had sold out within five days of registration opening.
Runners will have to keep eyes and ears out and act quickly by looking out for registration information, which will be announced on social media, as well as the Skyway 10K website.
"With over a year of planning and tremendous support from our sponsors, partners and private donors, we are very proud to announced that every dollar of every registration fee is going back to support our military families," said Brian Horne, event director. "This would not have been possible if not for the overwhelming support from our local communities to support such an iconic event."
