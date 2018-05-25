Body found near south Manatee pond identified, cops say

The man whose decomposed body was found in a retention pond in south Manatee County died after suffering a medical event, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy on the man's body showed he suffered a medical event. Officials said Thursday the death was not suspicious and there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, but a routine death investigation was being conducted.
Investigators have identified the man, but have not released the name pending notification of kin, according to the sheriff's office.
Two people discovered the body Thursday morning just off the pond's shore line while working in an area off the 2500 block of University Parkway. It was not known how long the body was in the water.
