Manatee County made a mistake. It could cost this homeowner — or all taxpayers

A neighborhood squabble has reached the level of a quasi-judicial hearing in Manatee County after one resident received county permission to build a 40-by-60-foot steel two-story garage in the quaint and quiet Palmetto Point neighborhood of Colony Bay. However, that approval now appears to have been a mistake.
At issue on a technical level is five feet of difference in setback requirements. At issue on an emotional level is that some neighbors just don't like the way it looks.
Neighbors have been pitted against neighbors since owner Kris Greene started construction in December on a structure at 407 51st St. W., Palmetto, that dwarfs nearby single-story homes. Though the county approved the project, Greene is to appear in front of a special magistrate Wednesday afternoon for a variance request after neighbors filed suit against the county.
The county's ordinances require a 25-foot setback and the building is sitting at 20 feet. But in December, county Building Department Director John Barnott said it only applied to a commercial use. Greene said the structure is strictly for storage, meeting accessory structure guidelines, according to what the county told him.
One or two neighbors fought it every step of the way, but the county said it was legal throughout the process. Barnott said in December the garage definitely looks out of place, "but it's allowed by code in definition of an accessory structure ... from our standpoint, it's legal."
The county is supporting the variance request, arguing the five feet does not create a negative impact when it comes to issues like flooding, drainage and emergency access.
Greene said he was caught off guard because the county only three months ago signed off on the certificate of occupancy after a final inspection.
"I know these people are mad at me, but I thought this was done," Greene said.
The special magistrate will make a decision on the variance request in the next few weeks. If it is denied, the garage will have to be torn down and rebuilt, or somehow have five feet sliced off the front end.
It then begs the question of who is going to pay for it. Neighbor Brian Clooney said he is willing to bankroll a lawsuit against the county if Greene is forced to tear it down on his own dime, but the county may have to admit its mistake and pay for it anyway if the variance request is denied.
"I don't know who is going to be financially responsible for completing that five-foot variance if they go in favor of of making him move it, but I personally don't want to see my tax dollars go to something for a simple mistake that isn't hurting anyone," said next door neighbor Buffy Brewington. "I prefer my tax dollars go to schools, better roads and first responders."
Brewington said it's only one or two neighbors who oppose the structure.
"There is actually only one who has been very strong and passionate about it," she said. "Others have voiced opinions, but I don't think their feelings have been expressed strongly. I personally like it. I think it's a beautiful building and I'd rather look at a building than someone having junk all over their yard. Kris has said the entire time that he is even going to do more to make it fit into the neighborhood."
Greene has already invested more than $100,000 into the garage, after taking the step-by-step process of construction to the county and each time, receiving approvals.
"I am going to speak from the heart," Greene said. "I don't know why these people are doing this over five feet of ground that I was told I had approval for."
Greene said he kept neighbors updated during the permitting process as to his plans and received nothing but support, until the structure started going up.
This story will be updated .
