Fighting off an 'attack from the left,' Second Amendment advocates hold pro-gun demonstration in Sarasota

In today's political climate, the topic of gun control is locked, loaded and here to stay. Following the Parkland shooting and state legislation that curtails the availability of firearms, concerned citizens took to the Sarasota Bayfront to hold a pro-gun rally.
About 500 Second Amendment supporters gathered at the base of the Unconditional Surrender Statue to listen to guest speakers and express their concerns about gun rights that are in danger of being infringed upon.
Those who attended the rally said they worry that the left will continue to chip away at their rights. Speakers cited the ban on purchasing mace as a self-defense weapon and Hillsborough County's recent legislation that enforces a five-day waiting period instead of three as examples.
"Every time the left comes for our rights, it makes a difference because there's not one thing they're trying to get," said James Satcher, a Republican candidate for Manatee County Commission. "They're trying to get it all."
Marchers waved American flags, wore pro-gun apparel and brandished signs that read "Firearms are a girl's best friend," "The #2A protects the #1A," and "I support armed Americans," to name a few. After speakers took turns on a platform, there was an organized march across the Ringling Causeway.
The consensus among those who participated in the rally seemed to be that gun laws are fine as is, but there are slight tweaks they'd like to see.
"I think the gun laws we have on the books right now are just fine. The problem is that we're not prosecuting enough," said a military veteran named Mitchell, who declined to give his last name.
He said someone once broke into his home, stole a gun and was arrested after they used it to threaten someone in Miami. Yet, the person received a sentence of only one year in prison.
A Republican candidate for the District 73 House seat, Melissa Howard, referenced system failures that led to the Parkland shooting when she said she supports the Second Amendment for law-abiding citizens, but restrictions should be put in place when an individual is known to have behavioral issues.
"I don't want to take gun rights away unless there's evidence of a problem and a court of law can prove it," she said.
Ed Barham is a Navy veteran who also attended the demonstration. He called any attempt to limit access to guns "unconstitutional, period."
"There are no caveats to the Second Amendment. It says the right to bear arms shall not be infringed upon," said Barham. "The definition of the word 'infringe' has not changed."
Those who attended the rally said the attendance numbers were inspiring, but speakers challenged those who came to do more than show up to an event.
"This is how real change happens — when you guys show up to events and rallies and then go to your elected officials and demand change, because let me tell you, the other side is doing it," Christian Ziegler, a Republican candidate for Sarasota County Commission, said to the crowd.
The rally was organized by several grassroots volunteer groups in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. For more information, visit rallyforourrightsmanasota.com.
