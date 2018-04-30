Parrish man's death initially thought to be suspicious. Investigation has determined otherwise.

The death of a Parrish man whose body was found at a public boat ramp in Bradenton is no longer being investigated as suspicious, police said Monday evening.
Early Sunday afternoon, the Bradenton Police Department announced on social media that police along with the multi-agency Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit were investigating a suspicious death in the 2900 block of Manatee Avenue East — State Road 64 Boat Ramp.
The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit investigates all suspicious deaths in the county.
On Monday, an autopsy was conducted on the 53-year-old Parrish man. Police now say that the man's death was the result of a medical issue and will no longer be investigated as suspicious.
The Bradenton Police Department did finally release the identity of the man on Monday evening, but the Bradenton Herald is not publishing his name since his death has been ruled to be the result of a medical issue and not foul play.
Bradenton police have not released any additional details including what time or who called them to the boat ramp on Sunday. There were no signs of a crime scene early Sunday afternoon, just minutes after police announced that they were at the crime scene.
