If Manatee County pays for more school security, your taxes may go up

Concerned that Manatee County will lose $9.5 million in revenue if a homestead exemption increase on the November ballot passes, County Administrator Ed Hunzeker is predicting the county may not be able to afford helping pay for additional security at public schools.
As a result, Hunzeker has advised commissioners that chairwoman Priscilla Whisenant Trace should send a letter to school board chair Scott Hopes indicating that the county will not contribute its 50/50 share of the $7.5 million projected cost for 34 more law enforcement officers in Manatee schools during fiscal year 2019.
If the county did contribute the nearly $3.7 million requested, Hunzeker said he believes the unincorporated municipal services taxing unit would have to be increased by an estimated 1.4 mils. Commissioner Carol Whitmore said raising that tax hasn't happened since 2009.
Down the line, county leaders weren't sure if the state would require even more deputies to be placed at schools, raising the potential cost.
County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said it's up to the school district to figure out how to pay for additional security on campuses — even if up to now the county and the school district have shared the cost.
"There is no reason in the world they cannot correct their budget," she said. "That is their job."
After nearly an hour discussion during a commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted 5-2 to table a decision until May 8 to allow for more time for the school district to gather more information. Commissioners Stephen Jonsson and Vanessa Baugh voted against the motion.
"I don't mean to sound hard-hearted," Hunzeker said at the end of the meeting. "It's a straight business deal."
After the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, state legislators passed a bill that allocated $100 million to direct school districts to place at least one law enforcement officer at each school. The School District of Manatee County received about $2.6 million but was still short $1.8 million, a deficit other districts are facing as well.
Earlier in the meeting, while giving his end of legislative session report, state Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, said the bill is "a work in progress and we continue to learn from it."
Pleas from those associated with the school district reminded commissioners to think of what could be at stake. Ron Ciranna, deputy superintendent of business services and operations for the district, lauded Superintendent Diana Greene's immediate actions after Parkland to coordinate with law enforcement officials to secure the district's schools with deputies.
"The children of our county are the most precious resources we have for our future," Ciranna said.
Some commissioners thought that sending the letter might send the message that protecting citizens was not important. Within the county's budget, the priority is set on public safety and represents the largest funding allocation. At least school board member, Dave Miner, didn't see it that way.
"If you're not going to provide resources to help protect them (children and teachers) where they congregate a majority of the year, your feelings aren't reflected in what is sought by your administrator today," Miner said.
If anything did happen, "God forbid," Ciranna added, it wouldn't just be a school issue. It would be a community issue.
"I don't think it's a good idea to make a decision based on emotionality," Commissioner Betsy Benac said.
Commissioners asked if the school district could shift around their budget to cover 100 percent of the cost. Although voters passed a referendum to increase the school district tax millage in March, these funds have been spelled out and cannot be used for this purpose, Ciranna said.
Some commissioners were not swayed.
"No one is saying public safety is not important," Benac said. "I'm pretty sure we all realize that, but don't use it to try to transfer your obligation to us."
