Two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The identities of the victims, who were the drivers of the two vehicles involved, have not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin.
According to the FHP, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was southbound in the northbound right center lane of I-75 at mile marker 212 between Fruitville Road and University Parkway.
The other vehicle, a 2013 Ford sedan, also was traveling northbound in the right center lane. As a result, the vehicles collided head-on, the FHP said.
After the impact, both cars caught on fire.
The accident forced the closure of I-75's northbound lanes. The interstate was reopened to traffic shortly before 9 a.m.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reports that two deputies were treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
The FHP reports that as of Saturday morning, it was unknown whether alcohol was a factor.
