Sarasota man reported missing does not have his medication with him, police say

The Sarasota Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a missing man in need of medication.
Francis F. Anderson, 66, was last seen in the 1400 block of 16th Street in Sarasota around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Anderson is 5-foot-8, about 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said. His direction of travel and clothing is unknown.
While he is not believed to be in danger, police said, he does require medication that he does not have with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at (941)-316-1199.
Comments