Lizzy Martinez, 17, was asked by a school official at Braden River High to cover her nipples with Band-Aids, as she was causing a "distraction."
'Bracott' to take place at Braden River High after student was told to cover nipples with bandages

By Giuseppe Sabella

April 12, 2018 05:42 PM

Lizzy Martinez, the girl who decided not to wear a bra and was then told to hide her nipples at Braden River High School, is holding a "bracott" with fellow students on Monday.

Participating girls can forgo their bras, and participating boys could place bandages over their shirts — a reference to the incident on April 2, when school officials asked Martinez to put on a second shirt and then cover her nipples with bandages. Martinez, 17, said students can wear shirts that include a message if they feel uncomfortable with the other options.

The bracott, she said, is a form of silent protest that speaks not only to what happened at the school, but also what happens around the country.

"Besides the incident on Monday, I think it's been an ongoing issue that women have these standards that they have to supposedly live up to, even with the women's rights march; the Me Too movement," she said. "I think it's all very relevant."

A divide appeared on social media after Martinez's story spread across the country and the world. While many were shocked that someone would leave home without a bra, others were equally shocked that it was an issue.

She said the divide has existed for decades, citing a bra-burning movement that happened in the 1960s. Many celebrated liberation and the message behind leaving a bra at home or downright destroying it. Others looked on in horror.

Braden River High student Lizzy Martinez was called to the office and told her breasts were distracting. She was asked why she wasn't wearing a bra and told to put band-aids over her nipples. Tiffany Tompkins

A flood of support keeps Martinez going as she faces an equal amount of hate from online commenters. Monday's bracott, she said, is a chance to push for positive changes in Manatee County and beyond.

The county school district declined to comment. It previously stated that actions were taken to prevent a similar incident, adding that school administrators were trying to correct a dress code violation.

"I've always wanted to see some sort of education to students on not stigmatizing and objectifying bodies in general," Martinez said.

