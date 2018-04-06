Questions remain after Bradenton student is told to hide her nipples

The School District of Manatee County remained largely tight-lipped after Braden River High School told 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez to cover her nipples with bandages when she decided not to wear a bra on Monday. It remains unclear how the school will prevent similar incidents, and whether the district's dress code will change next school year.
In a prepared statement on Thursday afternoon, the district said "corrective measures have been taken to prevent a reoccurence in the way these matters will be addressed in the future."
Mitchell Teitelbaum, the district's general counsel, said in a phone call on Friday that he would not elaborate on what measures were taken, other than to say that school officials had a conversation about the incident.
"We've spoken with staff regarding the way this matter was handled and, really, the sensitivity of it I wanted them to be aware of," he said.
Martinez's mother, Kari Knop, said she spoke with Superintendent Diana Greene. During their phone call, Greene supposedly said the district's dress code would be changed to require bras.
On Friday, Teitelbaum said it was unclear whether the dress code would change. He said the district's Code of Conduct must be approved by the school board each year, and that any possible changes will be known when the review process takes place.
"At this juncture, there has been no decision made; no recommendations by the superintendent to her board," he said. "So, at this juncture, it could be a factor — we'll wait and see."
The district's statement also said it was "undisputed that this matter should have been handled differently at the school level." When asked how dress code violations are usually handled, Teitelbaum pointed to Florida Statute 1006.07.
Among other things, the statute prohibits students from wearing "clothing that exposes underwear or body parts in an indecent or vulgar manner or that disrupts the orderly learning environment."
Officials at Braden River felt Martinez's long-sleeve shirt exposed her nipples and caused a distraction that took away from her classmates' education. Martinez felt her shirt was modest, and that her peers were at fault for staring at her chest.
If Martinez's shirt constituted a violation, and if the violation were her first offense, school officials should have given her a verbal warning and called her parents, according to the statute.
She said the school took it a step further by making her put on a second shirt and "move around," and further yet by making her put bandages over her nipples. The school also notified her mother.
Hundreds of people took to social media with their comments after Martinez's story received widespread media attention. A mix of comments argued in favor of either Martinez or school officials.
