Families who have lost a child to accident are not alone. Rally at the Railroad is for them

Parrish's Gretchen Fowler holds a portrait of her son, Anthony. Anthony died at age 11 after part of a hill of dirt caved in on him while the family was living temporarily in California in 2012. Anthony became an organ donor and his organs saved five lives. Gretchen Fowler and her husband, Freddie, will raise the National Donate Life Day flag at Blake Medical Center on Friday, April 21.