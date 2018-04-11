Families who have lost a child to accident are not alone. Rally at the Railroad is for them

Gretchen and Freddie Fowler lost their son Anthony in a tragic accident a little over five years ago. Soon, they will be hosting a fundraiser in lieu of his 18th birthday party, consistent with this couple’s every day mission to show gratitude.
The fundraiser — an event known as the Rally at the Railroad — will be held April 21 at the Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish.
All funds raised at the Rally will support the 501(c)(3) organization known as the Anthony Fowler Foundation, or AFF.
AFF provides educational, emotional and financial support to families who have experienced the tragic loss of a child through an accidental cause.
“Losing our son Anthony was the most difficult journey to ever endure. We chose to use our experiences to support a positive path for other families going through what we already have,” said Gretchen Fowler, who along with her husband, works hard to pay forward all of the love and support they received during a parent’s worst nightmare come true.
The Florida Railroad Museum will run their full-size trains during the event, and there will be activities for people of all ages. Along with food trucks, vendors and live music, other local organizations such as the Parrish Fire Department and the Boy Scouts will be there to share what they have to offer the community. Raffle prizes and a silent auction also are planned.
April is Donate Life Month, a fitting time to hold an event honoring the young boy who lost his life but saved seven others through organ donation.
For more information about the event, volunteering opportunities, and other ways to help, contact Gretchen Fowler at gretchen@affinc.org.
Comments