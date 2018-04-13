No, Anna Maria Island beaches aren't going private in July

SHARE COPY LINK Anna Maria Island at sunset, Feb. 10, 2018. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay. Marc R. Masferrer Bradenton Herald

Anna Maria Island at sunset, Feb. 10, 2018. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay. Marc R. Masferrer Bradenton Herald