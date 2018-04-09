'Disturbing' activity at this popular Palmetto park may limit when you can use it

On Monday morning a Palmetto worker was dressed head to toe in rubber, a mask and other protective gear as she entered the restrooms at Riverside Park West.
The hose was turned on at full blast and the nozzle streamlined the flow into a powerful cleansing force as the worker flushed out the bathrooms before she could even begin to get in for the regular cleaning.
In the bathrooms and elsewhere at the park, there have been enough "disturbing" activities for the city to once again consider closing it down at night.
A little more than a month after passing a new parks ordinance, outlining what you can and can't do in the city of Palmetto's parks, officials are again considering how to balance keeping out unwanted activity at the city's only 24-hour park and accommodating those who want to use the park for how it was designed..
It won't be easy. The city is considering new language to ensure the park won't close to anglers using the boat ramp and fishing pier, as well as those using the Green Bridge to walk or jog. The problems the city wants to resolve are happening in and around the pavilion and parking lot area, which is used by all.
Finding a solution will be tricky at best, according to Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant.
"I won't tell you how it's going to land at the end," Bryant said. "We have a wonderful amenity there that is better than anyone else's and I'm proud of that, but on the other hand, we want to make sure it's safe for those utilizing it as it's intended."
Anglers using the ramp Monday morning had no issue with the city's actions as long as the ramp remains open. Joggers weren't so sure they will somehow be affected. Maria Sanchez was jogging over the Green Bridge as part of her "almost daily" pre-lunch routine.
"I'm not here at night, but I know a lot of people who only get the time to run the bridge after dark," she said. "Where are they supposed to park? I don't understand how the city will enforce this when they are saying as long as you are doing what the park is meant for you can be here. If I'm sitting in a car waiting for a friend to arrive, am I going to get approached by the police?"
Bryant said the majority of the problems are being created by homeless people.. The city's parks ordinance specifically deals with preventing the homeless from camping in parks.
However, Bryant said not all homeless are on foot and there is a growing problem with them sleeping in their vehicles at the park, "for days at a time." There have been other issues, as well, including younger people hanging out by their vehicles in the parking lot and harassing joggers at night.
"It's time to hit that middle ground so people aren't camping there and we've also had some issues on different occasions where they are unloading their trash there," Bryant said. "We are looking for that happy medium to make sure there isn't an environment where someone can be victimized as they utilize the park for what it's intended. That's the end goal, but of course, we want it functional as well."
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said establishing park hours would be a valuable tool in dealing with problems that "don't necessarily reach a criminal level."
Whether to establish operating hours at Riverside Park West was the primary sticking point for elected officials as the original ordinance was debated. Ultimately, the commission agreed to get the ordinance through but vowed to return the issue for more discussion.
Commissioner Brian Williams forced the issue last week, demanding a date for that discussion, which is expected at the commission's April 16 workshop.
Riverside Park, east and west, are the only two parks open 24 hours, along with the trails system. Most of the parks close 30 minutes after sunset and open 30 minutes before sunrise. Sutton and Lamb parks are two exceptions, with both closing at 10 p.m.
