A dog was missing for 8 days. This Sarasota deputy saved his life

SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota County Marine Deputy Mike Watson, along with help from good Samaritans, rescued Rex, a 5-year-old German shepherd that went missing for eight days. This video captures their reunion a week later. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Tom Alberts

Sarasota County Marine Deputy Mike Watson, along with help from good Samaritans, rescued Rex, a 5-year-old German shepherd that went missing for eight days. This video captures their reunion a week later. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Tom Alberts