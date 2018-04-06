A dog was missing for 8 days. This Sarasota deputy saved his life

A German shepherd was lost for more than a week when a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued him from an island of mangroves, saving the dog's life.
On Monday, Marine Deputy Mike Watson kept searching for Rex, a 5-year-old shepherd that was missing for eight days. Watson wouldn't give up on Rex and eventually spotted and rescued him from an island of mangroves in the intercoastal waterway in Venice.
"If we hadn't found him by nightfall or by the end of my shift I would've stayed out and done whatever I could to help him relocate with the dog," Watson says in a video.
The video captures Watson reuniting with Rex, and Rex's owner, Bob Shelter, who was at a loss for words over the deputy's dedication to his dog.
"He's my best friend," Shelter said of Rex. "(The deputy) is more than a hero. There's no words to describe what he did ... it's just unbelievable."
