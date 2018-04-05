A surprise visitor crawled up to the Sarasota County 911 center. All 8 feet of him was turned away

Whether it was the hunt for a midnight snack or it was looking for love, an alligator was found lurking around the Sarasota County 911 Center.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the 8-foot gator to their Facebook page, saying the gator was seen in the area around midnight Wednesday.
"We’re thinking he was either filing a complaint after we took away his dad over the weekend or he was applying to become a call taker. Either way, we’re glad he’s got thick skin cause we didn’t let him in...," the post read.
The gator ended up walking away, but the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission was in the area looking for it, according to a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
Comments