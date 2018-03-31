The traffic jam came with big trucks and an Easter egg hunt. The kids loved it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 17 Gator goes for swim in Sarasota pool Pause 118 Christians celebrate Good Friday in Bradenton 306 San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 85 What is Shaken Baby Syndrome? 52 Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases 16 Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club 32 Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 240 Listen as neighbors attempt to save man's life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More than 7,000 people attended the Big Truck Day EGGstravaganza at Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Kids played with Sarasota County’s utility trucks, touched baby alligators and hunted for Easter eggs at the family event. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald

