Man found unconscious in the water in Bradenton Beach

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

March 31, 2018 03:33 PM

One person was transported to Blake Medical Center Saturday afternoon after being discovered unconscious in the water near Bridge Street on Bradenton Beach, authorities said.

According to Manatee County Emergency Communication Center, the man was discovered by a group of people who live in sailboats.

They reportedly pulled the man onto their boat and brought him to shore, but the boat capsized. Manatee County EMS and West Manatee Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m..

The man was transported to Blake suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a report from the ECC.

His medical status was not disclosed.

Bradenton Beach Police are investigating.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

