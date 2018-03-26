Local

Bradenton man dies in motorcycle crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 26, 2018 08:44 AM

A Bradenton man was killed after he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed in Sarasota County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Mark A. West, Jr., 26, was driving a motorcycle in the southbound left lane of Lorraine Road near Waterway Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. Saturday when he tried to negotiate a curve in the road. Troopers say he lost control of the motorcycle, which struck the concrete median. The motorcycle fell on its left side and West was thrown onto the grass in the median.

West was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

