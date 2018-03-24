Manatee, Sarasota join worldwide March for Our Lives protest

In Manatee and Sarasota counties, thousands were out in force Saturday morning, participating in local March for Our Lives rallies for safer schools and against gun violence.
Participants began gathering in droves Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch, at Bradenton’s Riverwalk and in downtown Sarasota.
Never miss a local story.
The local rallies are among the more than 800 nationwide and around the world to coincide with Saturday afternoon’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., initiated by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after the Feb. 14 massacre that killed 17.
The #MarchForOurLives at Lakewood Ranch is getting started shortly. For now, they’re holding signs at the intersection of Lorraine and SR 70. @bradentonherald pic.twitter.com/xQ5w6ICUb6— Ryan Callihan (@RCCallihan) March 24, 2018
According to the March for Our Lives website, those participating demand an end to gun violence and school shootings and that “their lives and safety become a priority.”
So far there are tons of stories from concerned grandparents who say they’re just trying to keep their grandchildren safe. Gary McCullough said he got a call from his grandson who was locked in dorm because of a shooter at @CMUniversity about 3 weeks ago. #MarchForOurLives— Ryan Callihan (@RCCallihan) March 24, 2018
Additional details can be found on the marches’ Facebook event pages or the Walk for Our Lives event page.
“This is not a protest, we just want our voices heard.” #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/U8Kj8Trr20— Ryan Callihan (@RCCallihan) March 24, 2018
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
Comments