What will happen to historic Patten House?

What will happen to historic Patten House?

Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses

Large sinkhole threatens nearby businesses

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Sheriff Wells says 'opioids are still here' in Manatee County

Sheriff Wells says 'opioids are still here' in Manatee County

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers

How to truly help panhandlers

March for Our Lives participants in downtown Sarasota sing "We are the World" as a show of solidarity for safe schools and against gun violence on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald
March for Our Lives participants in downtown Sarasota sing "We are the World" as a show of solidarity for safe schools and against gun violence on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

Local

Manatee, Sarasota join worldwide March for Our Lives protest

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

March 24, 2018 10:50 AM

In Manatee and Sarasota counties, thousands were out in force Saturday morning, participating in local March for Our Lives rallies for safer schools and against gun violence.

Participants began gathering in droves Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch, at Bradenton’s Riverwalk and in downtown Sarasota.

A large crowd gathered Saturday morning, March 24, 2018, in downtown Sarasota to participate in the March for Our Lives rally. Tiffany TompkinsBradenton Herald

The local rallies are among the more than 800 nationwide and around the world to coincide with Saturday afternoon’s March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., initiated by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after the Feb. 14 massacre that killed 17.

According to the March for Our Lives website, those participating demand an end to gun violence and school shootings and that “their lives and safety become a priority.”

Additional details can be found on the marches’ Facebook event pages or the Walk for Our Lives event page.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

What will happen to historic Patten House?

