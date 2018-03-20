He said a fellow school board member tried to run him over. Bradenton police disagree

The Bradenton Police Department has found no probable cause for criminal charges after investigating allegations made by Manatee County School Board member Scott Hopes claiming fellow school board member Dave Miner tried to run him over.
Hopes filed a report with police on March 6 alleging that Miner had tried to run him over after the Feb. 27 school board meeting outside the Manatee County School District administration building at 215 Manatee Ave. W.
Both men said the incident stemmed from an argument they had during the meeting. However, Miner said he did not try to run over Hopes, saying he was trying to pull out of the parking lot, but Hopes kept trying to approach his car.
As of late Friday, however, the case is closed with no charges filed, according to an incident report.
Never miss a local story.
“After interviewing the victim, witnesses and suspect, reviewing the security video of the incident and consulting with the State Attorney’s Office, I determined pending any newly discovered evidence or witnesses, that probable cause to file the charge of aggravated assault did not exist,” Sgt. Leo Donnelly stated in the report.
A clip of the footage, obtained and published by Bay News 9, a news-gathering partner of the Bradenton Herald, shows Hopes attempting to approach Miner’s car as Miner is pulling out of the parking lot. The car stops multiple times close to Hopes as Miner pulls away.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments