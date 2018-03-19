New Florida opioids law limits how many painkillers you can have

Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation into law Monday morning that puts a limit on opioid prescriptions and provides $65 million to fight epidemic statewide. He signed the bill at the “ground zero” of the opioid crisis, Manatee County.
The new law, HB 21, puts a three-day limit on most prescriptions for acute pain, and toughens the drug control monitoring program. The bill also provides for additional treatment opportunities, recovery support services, outreach programs and resources to help law enforcement and first responders to stay safe.
“The bill will help limit the chance of drug addiction,” said Scott, who added that bill includes $65 million in funding. “The most important thing we can do is stop the addiction in the beginning.”
But while the new law promises more anti-drug spending, Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells said more money is needed.
“We need more and more funding to be distributed to the treatment side and deal with mental illness,” Wells said after Scptt signed the bill. “On the law enforcement side, we are going to do what we do, but it’s just not going to be enough. We just try to eliminate the source, but we have to help those who are struggling and those that are addicted.”
The new was signed before a gathering of local law enforcement, including Wells, Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan, Pametto Police Chef Scott Tyler, Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer and Sarasota Sheriff Thomas Knight. Also present was the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton.
Since the indictment of at least 34 drug dealers on federal charges during Operation Hot Batch, announced in December, suspected fatal and non-fatal overdoses have been on the decline in Manatee County.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 47 suspected overdoses in first two months of 2018, compared to 172 suspected overdoses in the first two months of last year. There have been six suspected fatal overdoses during the first two months of 2018, compared to 21 during the same period.
