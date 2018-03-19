New Florida opioids law limits how many painkillers you can have

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 931 Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids Pause 392 Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 233 How to truly help panhandlers 195 Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 1222 Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 192 Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road 91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 1090 Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monday, Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation that will supply funding for the opioid epidemic. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said opioids are still in the area and six of the seven overdose deaths so far this year have been opioid-related. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

Monday, Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation that will supply funding for the opioid epidemic. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said opioids are still in the area and six of the seven overdose deaths so far this year have been opioid-related. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald