Four Winn-Dixie stores in Bradenton, Sarasota among 94 locations closing

The parent company of Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers, plans to file for Chapter 11 restructuring and on Thursday announced the closing of 94 “underperforming” stores.
Four local stores are on the closure list:
▪ 3500 53rd Ave. W, Bradenton
▪ 3301 17th St., Sarasota
▪ 1325 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
▪ 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota
Southeastern Grocers, based in Jacksonville, said in a statement that it is filing prepackaged Chapter 11 cases by the end of March to “efficiently” execute a reorganization, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.
The Manatee County Winn-Dixie stores at 5805 Manatee Ave. W.; 5802 14th St. W.; 1010 53rd Ave. E; 7400 44th Ave. W; and 515 Seventh St. W. in Palmetto are not on the closure list.
The stores remaining open in Sarasota are at 5400 Fruitville Road and 4230 Bee Ridge Road.
The company’s statement:
“After careful consideration, we have chosen to voluntarily implement a court-supervised, prepackaged restructuring agreement. We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration. As part of this restructuring, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 94 underperforming stores. It is our goal to work through our financial restructuring as quickly and efficiently as possible, and we will emerge from this process likely within the next 90 days.
We will continue to thrive with 582 successful stores in operation and will continue to deliver a store experience our associates, customers and communities can count on.”
Other Winn-Dixie stores on the list include several in the Tampa and Orlando areas:
▪ 7625 Blind Pass Road, St. Petersburg
▪ 2525 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
▪ 4317 Gandy Blvd., Tampa
▪ 1347 E. Vine St., Kissimmee
▪ 4686 E. Michigan St., Orlando
