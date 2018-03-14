More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pause
Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road 192

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 57

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Holmes Beach says no to new pier 30

Holmes Beach says no to new pier

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

A television reporter interviews a group of students at Manatee High School in Bradenton on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, during the National School Walkout. The event was held on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and faculty members. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald
A television reporter interviews a group of students at Manatee High School in Bradenton on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, during the National School Walkout. The event was held on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and faculty members. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

Local

Students in Manatee, Sarasota walk out to protest gun violence

By Sara Nealeigh, Hannah Morse, Jessica De Leon And Mark Young

snealeigh@bradenton.com

hemorse@bradenton.com

jdeleon@bradenton.com

myoung@bradenton.com

March 14, 2018 10:37 AM

Students at several schools campuses in Manatee and Sarasota counties walked out of class Wednesday morning, the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, to protest school violence.

Here was the scene at Manatee High School:

And at New College of Florida:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pause
Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road 192

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 57

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Holmes Beach says no to new pier 30

Holmes Beach says no to new pier

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Nancy Milholland participates Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in the National School Walkout on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota. Milholland, the mother of a middle school student, said school safety has become an important issue for her following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Milholland said she is concerned about the proliferation of assault weapons and does not support the notion of arming teachers. The walkout was taking place nationwide on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland massacre that killed 17. Hannah MorseBradenton Herald

And at the State College of Florida Collegiate School:

Students also walked out of class at Braden River High School.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Pause
Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road 192

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 57

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Holmes Beach says no to new pier 30

Holmes Beach says no to new pier

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 75

Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

View More Video