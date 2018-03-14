Students in Manatee, Sarasota walk out to protest gun violence

Students at several schools campuses in Manatee and Sarasota counties walked out of class Wednesday morning, the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, to protest school violence.

Here was the scene at Manatee High School:

And at New College of Florida:

Nancy Milholland participates Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in the National School Walkout on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota. Milholland, the mother of a middle school student, said school safety has become an important issue for her following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Milholland said she is concerned about the proliferation of assault weapons and does not support the notion of arming teachers. The walkout was taking place nationwide on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland massacre that killed 17. Hannah MorseBradenton Herald

And at the State College of Florida Collegiate School:

The @SCFnow collegiate students choose to remain in their school courtyard for a sit-in to be less political. pic.twitter.com/zEnTLweaFo — Jessica De Leon (@JDeleon1012) March 14, 2018

Students also walked out of class at Braden River High School.