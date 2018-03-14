Students in Manatee, Sarasota walk out to protest gun violence

Students at several schools campuses in Manatee and Sarasota counties walked out of class Wednesday morning, the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, to protest school violence.
Here was the scene at Manatee High School:
Students talk about their appreciation for support to share their feelings. @bradentonherald @saranealeigh pic.twitter.com/T2eVMFnhcc— TompkinsTiffany (@tompkinscondie) March 14, 2018
Hundreds of students standing outside Manatee High School as part of National School Walkout movement. “We need change,” one student yelled. #NationalSchoolWalkout #ManateeHighSchool pic.twitter.com/LQ8BV3Pvhw— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 14, 2018
Three students taking turns speaking into a megaphone, addressing crowd of hundreds of students. Many comments met with cheers from fellow classmates. “We are not just dumb kids.” #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/cKQ1ukQLv5— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 14, 2018
Several school staff out here keeping an eye on students, including Manatee High School principal and @DrDianaGreene #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/UDBuTqfkOI— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 14, 2018
Students speak out at Manatee High @bradentonherald @saranealeigh pic.twitter.com/Su5AzsX9mm— TompkinsTiffany (@tompkinscondie) March 14, 2018
Chants of “We want change” and “enough is enough” ring out before students started returning to class #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/18VBH5hBry— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 14, 2018
And at New College of Florida:
At New College of Florida for the National School Walkout https://t.co/ZqlOmfy81E— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) March 14, 2018
Students are signing up to write to their representatives and asking how to register to vote. #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/yia5Hs1Jnm— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) March 14, 2018
Students Emma Knadle and Asia Lord hold signs. #nationalwalkoutday pic.twitter.com/OpvsthG600— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) March 14, 2018
And at the State College of Florida Collegiate School:
The @SCFnow collegiate students choose to remain in their school courtyard for a sit-in to be less political. pic.twitter.com/zEnTLweaFo— Jessica De Leon (@JDeleon1012) March 14, 2018
Students also walked out of class at Braden River High School.
Students sign a Memorial sign at Braden River during 17 minute walkout to honor Parkland victims. pic.twitter.com/L9XYZyO8QI— Mark Young (@urbanmark2014) March 14, 2018
