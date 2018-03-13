Interstate 75 crawling in Manatee County after vehicle fire

Interstate 75 in Manatee County is reopened Tuesday morning after a vehicle fire closed part of the highway.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m. near mile marker 219 in the southbound lanes of I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map. At least one lane was closed as of 10 a.m., but by 11 a.m., FHP reported the roadway was reopened.
According to Florida 511, traffic was backed up past exit 220 at State Road 64 at one point during the closure. As of 11:23 a.m., Florida 511 was still reporting heavy delays in the area.
A portion of I-75 is also blocked in Charlotte County Tuesday morning because of multiple crashes and a vehicle fire, according to FHP.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
