You may find a familiar face in an ‘American Idol’ contestant this season

You might recognize at least one contestant during Sunday’s rebirth of the hit television show, “American Idol.”

Bradenton resident Mylon Shamble recently auditioned for a trip to Hollywood in the show’s long-awaited reboot on ABC. The 25-year-old has only been singing for a few years, but she’s looking to make it big with a ticket to Hollywood.

In recent interview with Tampa’s ABC Action News, Shamble said she graduated from Florida Atlantic University, where she began her singing career. She also works as a bartender at Modern Gents, a barbershop in the Bradenton area that offers craft beer while you get your hair cut.

During those college days, Shamble said she formed a band along with some friends and began doing shows in South Florida. She quickly learned that she could make more money singing than she could waiting tables, she told ABC.

In November 2016, Shamble released her latest song, according to her LinkedIn profile. The song is called “HellaGood.” You can listen to it via her SoundCloud account.

Shamble, a graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School’s class of 2011 who played basketball during her time there, won’t be the first Bradenton resident to vie for a spot on the hit television show. In past years, other Manatee locals have advanced far into the national musical competition.

First was Syesha Mercado, who attended Daughtrey Elementary School and the Manatee School for the Arts. In the end, Mercado placed third in the show’s seventh season. She has since returned to the area for a variety of local performances.

Another well-known “Idol” contestant is Sam Woolf, who graduated from Braden River High in 2014. Most recently, Woolf performed at the Bradenton Area River Regatta in February. As a contestant, he placed fifth in 2014.

Another aspiring celebrity singer from the Tampa Bay area is Wiregrass Ranch High School junior Zach D’Onofrio, 17, of Wesley Chapel. He’ll be featured in Sunday’s premiere, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see Shamble test her talent against celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.