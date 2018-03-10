Six months after Irma: Gearing up for another big storm, praying it doesn’t come

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1222 Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers Pause 192 Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road 91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 1090 Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 57 Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine? 30 Holmes Beach says no to new pier 75 Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli 10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car 35 Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

2017 has been one of the worst hurricane seasons in memory. Over 21,000 families in Manatee County registered for assistance with FEMA since September 29, and debris assessments total an estimated $23,000,000. Edited by Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald

