Two semi-trucks carrying mail on fire at U.S. Post Office

Firefighters have responded to a U.S. Postal Office location in southern Manatee County where two semi-trucks carrying mail are reported to be on fire.
According to dispatchers from the Manatee Emergency Communications Center, one of the two semi-trucks is reported to be fully engulfed at the Manasota Processing Center at 850 Tallevast Road, near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Melanie Marken, on the Southern Manatee Fire District Board of Commissioners, tweeted that it was two mail carriers that were on fire.
Two mail trucks on #fire at 850 Tallevast Road Sarasota. Hope no one is expecting any checks! #usps— Melanie Marken (@firecom_mel) March 7, 2018
