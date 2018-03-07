Local

Two semi-trucks carrying mail on fire at U.S. Post Office

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

March 07, 2018 10:51 AM

Manatee

Firefighters have responded to a U.S. Postal Office location in southern Manatee County where two semi-trucks carrying mail are reported to be on fire.

According to dispatchers from the Manatee Emergency Communications Center, one of the two semi-trucks is reported to be fully engulfed at the Manasota Processing Center at 850 Tallevast Road, near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Melanie Marken, on the Southern Manatee Fire District Board of Commissioners, tweeted that it was two mail carriers that were on fire.

