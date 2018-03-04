Local

Northbound lanes of Skyway bridge are open following 10k race

By ALAN BELLITTERA

abellittera@bradenton.com

March 04, 2018 10:00 AM

Northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway bridge have reopened Sunday morning following the completion of the first 10k race to cross the span.

According to Florida 511 Tampa Bay, which provides traffic information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation, the lanes were expected to be closed until 11 a.m., but they were reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

About 7,000 runners competed in the first Skyway 10K race, according to WFLA.com, with the race starting shortly after 6 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check back for more on Sunday’s race and festivities throughout the day.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

View More Video