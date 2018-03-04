Northbound lanes of Skyway bridge are open following 10k race

Northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway bridge have reopened Sunday morning following the completion of the first 10k race to cross the span.
According to Florida 511 Tampa Bay, which provides traffic information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation, the lanes were expected to be closed until 11 a.m., but they were reopened shortly after 10 a.m.
About 7,000 runners competed in the first Skyway 10K race, according to WFLA.com, with the race starting shortly after 6 a.m.
Never miss a local story.
Check back for more on Sunday’s race and festivities throughout the day.
Lots of love for @WTSPReg! Congrats to all the participants in today’s #Skyway10K ♀️ #SendTo10 pic.twitter.com/rxAcP0bI0E— 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) March 4, 2018
More of my pictures from today’s #Skyway10K Skyway10K pic.twitter.com/ouaw4keknG— Stephanie Walston (@Vivis_Mom) March 4, 2018
The people doing the #Skyway10K are seriously an inspiration. Need to get off my lazy butt and start running.— Bree (@ohhibrianna) March 4, 2018
ICYMI: 7,000 runners took off across the skyway bridge this morning to benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Skyway 10K info: https://t.co/ymstw7qh1V pic.twitter.com/AANrxRmdJV— Bay News 9 (@BN9) March 4, 2018
Comments