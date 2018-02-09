One killed in Pinellas County fire after explosion reported. Neighbor says victim was a veteran

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:19 Scientists grow human egg to full maturity outside the body Pause 1:38 Deputies wrangle gator out from under vehicle in grocery store parking lot 0:24 Downtown Bradenton intersection improvements planned for April 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy -- at sunset 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day 0:50 Palmetto Youth Center board backs their director in fight with commissioner 1:01 Treating male hair loss 1:08 Students, staff celebrate opening of new SCF library 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire crews work to extinguish flames at a residence Friday night in the Pinellas County community Lealman. The blaze claimed the life of a 66-year-old resident Spectrum Bay News 9

Fire crews work to extinguish flames at a residence Friday night in the Pinellas County community Lealman. The blaze claimed the life of a 66-year-old resident Spectrum Bay News 9