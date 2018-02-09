One killed in Pinellas County fire after explosion reported. Neighbor says victim was a veteran

At least one person was killed Friday night after an explosion and fire in Pinellas County has affected several residences.
At 11 p.m., firefighters were still working at the scene of the two-alarm townhouse fire at Parkside Villas in Lealman.
According to Capt. Larry Thompson of the Lealman Fire District, authorities received a call around 9 p.m. reporting an explosion near 7233 Parkside Villas Drive North. The fire escalated and went on to affect a total of five homes.
The fire claimed the life of a 66-year-old man who has not yet been identified. His body was found inside the home, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
No other fatalities or injuries had been reported as of Friday night.
A man who said he was the victim’s neighbor told Spectrum Bay News 9 that the victim was a veteran, and that his daughter lived next door to him.
Investigators on Friday night were still searching for a cause for the fire. Officials said there were three oxygen tanks inside of the home at the time of the blaze, but it’s still being investigated whether they had a role in the fire.
Of the five homes affected, three of them have had their power shut off. One of them suffered fire damage, while two others suffered smoke damage.
The Red Cross was on the scene of the fire to assist victims.
