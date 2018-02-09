Opa! 34th annual Greek Glendi in full swing at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

Cars quickly filled the lot outside St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on Friday as a line of ticket buyers moved steadily through the festival gate for the 34th annual Greek Glendi.
Small American and Greek flags flapped in the breeze around a huge tent where banks of apron-clad women steadily filled plates with steaming food.
Markos Mitsoullis, a Greek vocalist, wandered through the tent, singing, clapping and high-fiving the beer vendors. The mood of the crowd matched the music as smiling visitors clapped loudly.
Vendors offered rich, sweet baklava, nesting dolls, icons and other Greek-themed items. Visitors toured the church, lighting candles and viewing the gilded paintings and other religious artifacts with hushed awe.
The festival continues through the weekend.
If you go
What: Greek Glendi
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, East Manatee
Information: 941-355-2616, bradentonorthodox.com
