Cici Mouici and her daughter, Layla, 17 months, enjoy the music at the 34th annual Greek Glendi at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church in East Manatee Friday. The festival continues through the weekend. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Opa! 34th annual Greek Glendi in full swing at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

By Tiffany Tompkins

ttompkins@bradenton.com

February 09, 2018 04:30 PM

East Manatee

Cars quickly filled the lot outside St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on Friday as a line of ticket buyers moved steadily through the festival gate for the 34th annual Greek Glendi.

Small American and Greek flags flapped in the breeze around a huge tent where banks of apron-clad women steadily filled plates with steaming food.

Markos Mitsoullis, a Greek vocalist, wandered through the tent, singing, clapping and high-fiving the beer vendors. The mood of the crowd matched the music as smiling visitors clapped loudly.

Vendors offered rich, sweet baklava, nesting dolls, icons and other Greek-themed items. Visitors toured the church, lighting candles and viewing the gilded paintings and other religious artifacts with hushed awe.

The festival continues through the weekend.

If you go

What: Greek Glendi

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, East Manatee

Information: 941-355-2616, bradentonorthodox.com

