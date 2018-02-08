The next downtown construction project will begin in April

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:24 Downtown Bradenton intersection improvements planned for April Pause 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy -- at sunset 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day 0:50 Palmetto Youth Center board backs their director in fight with commissioner 1:01 Treating male hair loss 1:08 Students, staff celebrate opening of new SCF library 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 0:43 A store clerk fights back against robber 1:38 Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The latest downtown Bradenton construction project is set for April as FDOT plans improvements at Third Avenue and Ninth Street West, as well as the Green Bridge walkway. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

The latest downtown Bradenton construction project is set for April as FDOT plans improvements at Third Avenue and Ninth Street West, as well as the Green Bridge walkway. Mark Young Bradenton Herald