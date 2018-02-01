Airsoft grenade launcher was among donated items that came from Bradenton Goodwill location, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
A few more details about that grenade launcher found at Goodwill

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

February 01, 2018 12:35 PM

A loaded grenade launcher found by Goodwill employees among donated items in Bradenton, is an air-soft launcher like those used in military simulations or paintball games, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has discovered.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said he would not call it a toy, however. Inside the airsoft grenade launcher was a live grenade used with airsoft launchers, he added.

On Sunday, deputies reported being called out to the Goodwill Manasota Bargain Barn, 7501 15th St. E., after employees discovered a grenade launcher with a grenade inside among donated items. The grenade launcher had come in on Jan. 25 in a shipment from a store on Cortez Road, because the employees at the Bradenton locations didn’t know what the donated item was.

According to the incident report, deputies say they placed the active grenade by placing it in a Hazmat locker and the grenade launcher into the property room at the sheriff’s office District One office.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

