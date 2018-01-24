Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Bradenton

One man is dead after Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Bradenton.
According to an email from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow, deputies responded to a disturbance between a man and a woman at a gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Road W. at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The male suspect fled the scene and a short time later pulled into a residence in the 6300 block of 6th St. W., according to Bristow.
Never miss a local story.
According to the email, “the suspect fled the vehicle and deputies followed the suspect as he ran behind a nearby residence. According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket.”
At that point, a deputy shot the suspect, who was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Bristow, the name of the suspect will be released once family is notified, and the deputy will be placed on routine administrative leave.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once more information is available.
Comments