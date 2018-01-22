Commissioner calls for resignation of Palmetto Youth Center leader

Manatee County Commissioner Charles B. Smith publicly called Monday for the resignation of Reggie Bellamy, executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center, contending that Bellamy didn’t battle for program funding.
Smith said he has been receiving complaints for a year but supported Bellamy until July. Bellamy received a letter on July 12, 2017, notifying him the Palmetto Youth Center program Teen Hype would receive zero funding from the county, Smith said Monday. In fiscal year 2016-17, the program was recommended for and awarded $114,029, according to county documents.
“I, as a commissioner, fought and convinced the Board of County Commissioners to overturn the recommendation,” Smith said.
He went on to say that he found out Bellamy received the letter recommending zero funding after asking for an increase of $21,300 for the program for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, and allegedly did not attend any meetings to defend the allocation.
“I’m concerned about that,” Smith said.
When reached by phone Monday, Bellamy had no comment.
Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said Monday that Smith’s call for Bellamy’s resignation “blindsided” her, adding she has not heard any complaints about the leader of the Youth Center. Her experience with him, Bryant said, has been positive.
“I know nothing of those issues. I know he’s a wonderful role model and I know he works very hard at what he does,” Bryant said.
But Smith said he has learned that more than 200 students and their parents left the Palmetto Youth Center and that there is no longer a football program at the center. He said he’s also had more than 100 people come to him with concerns about the center.
“As a county commissioner, I cannot support this. I fought last year to save the $114,000 that was put back in the budget. I will not do that again this year,” Smith said. “If he does not resign, I will not support an allocation to the Palmetto Youth Center.”
Smith provided the Bradenton Herald a copy of a letter he sent to the Palmetto Youth Center on Dec. 18, 2017, asking to be placed on the next regular board meeting agenda to address funding, programming and the center’s vision.
A letter from Bellamy to Smith on Dec. 23, 2017 said Bellamy and the Board of Directors would meet with him on March 12, 2018.
Smith, a former executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center, said that’s not soon enough.
“I can’t wait that long. The children are suffering,” Smith said.
According to a Herald school district salary database for the 2017-2018 school year and the school’s website, Bellamy is employed at Buffalo Creek Middle School as a student support specialist with a salary of $43,726. He is also Palmetto High School’s head boys basketball coach.
Smith contended that Bellamy has been holding basketball practices at the Palmetto Youth Center instead of the high school. Smith questioned whether, between the school district job and the coaching position, if Bellamy has time for the full-time position of running the center.
“We cannot afford to lose Palmetto Youth Center. And if it’s not changed, my prediction’s that the doors will close soon,” Smith said.
Though Smith has been supportive of Bellamy in the past, he said, that has changed.
“I did all I can. I’ve worked with him, I love him, I’ve been good friends with him, but my friendship does not supersede our children and our youth center,” Smith said.
For the last three years, the Palmetto Youth Center has received more than $300,000 a year from Children’s Services funding, according to an email to a Board of County Commissioners executive assistant from the Manatee County Neighborhood Services Department Children’s Services Division.
Smith’s brother, Palmetto City Commissioner Harold Smith, agreed Monday night with his brother. Harold Smith had nothing negative to say about Bellamy, but believes he is in over his head. The center, the community and the children, he said, deserve a fully focused director.
“It’s one or the other,” Smith said. “We need a full-time director to start new programs and to get back programs we are losing. It’s a prestigious position, especially working with children.”
