A vehicle fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 has the right lane blocked Friday morning as crews work to put out the flames.
Local

Vehicle fire blocking lane of Interstate 75

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 07:29 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

The right southbound lane of Interstate 75 south of Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County is closed Friday morning as crews battle a fully-engulfed vehicle fire, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials encourage drivers to slow down as they approach the area and watch for emergency vehicles.

Last updated: 7:30 a.m.

Interstate 75

  • Vehicle fire in southbound lanes near mile marker 243, Sun City Center, possible smoke in area, use caution;
  • Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 246, Sun City Center, no roadblock reported.

Interstate 275

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Sunshine Skyway

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Cortez Road

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing..

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • North 56th Street at East Chelsea Street, Tampa, only one southbound lane open.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

