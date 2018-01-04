Local

Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Jan. 4, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 04, 2018 08:12 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.

Last updated: 8:45 a.m.

Interstate 75

  • Crash at southbound entrance ramp Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 246, Sun City Center, no roadblock reported.

Interstate 275

  • Crash at 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported.

Sunshine Skyway

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Cortez Road

  • Crash at 37th Street West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.

State Road 70

  • No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.

Other crashes of note:

  • Crash, Singletary Road at Rexrode Road, Myakka City, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash, U.S. 301 at Maislin Drive, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
  • Crash, Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 2, Tampa, roadway clear.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

