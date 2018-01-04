Traffic Watch: Your morning commute for Jan. 4, 2018

Here’s what you might see on your Thursday morning commute.
Last updated: 8:45 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Crash at southbound entrance ramp Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash in southbound lanes at mile marker 246, Sun City Center, no roadblock reported.
Interstate 275
- Crash at 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Cortez Road
- Crash at 37th Street West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
State Road 70
- No major incidents to report, traffic flowing.
Other crashes of note:
- Crash, Singletary Road at Rexrode Road, Myakka City, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, U.S. 301 at Maislin Drive, Tampa, no roadblock reported;
- Crash, Interstate 4 westbound at mile marker 2, Tampa, roadway clear.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
