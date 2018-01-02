As chill grips area, Salvation Army expected to reach capacity every night this week

The frigid temperatures that have whipped through Florida have filled up Manatee County’s Salvation Army shelter.
The shelter was at capacity on Monday night as it took in 164 people, said Salvation Army spokeswoman Kelly French.
The shelter, at 1204 14th St W in Bradenton, opens up from 6-8 p.m. every night and takes in the county’s needy for both emergency overnight stays and long-term case management programs, according to the organization’s website.
“We expect to be at capacity early every single night this week,” French said. “We are recommending that people come earlier, because the demand is so high. Don’t show up at 7:30 p.m., because we will probably be full.”
Never miss a local story.
That demand is due to the biting cold that has gripped the country over the past 24 hours – a reality that is not expected to let up any time soon, even in Florida.
Highs across Manatee County throughout the workweek do not make it out of the 50s, with overnight lows most nights dropping down into the 30s.
On Wednesday, a 50 percent chance of rain is expected to come along with the bitter temperatures, too, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday night is expected to be the coldest, with lows in some areas slated to drop down to 35.
The men’s shelter holds up to 110 men each night and the shelter for women and children has five rooms, with a sixth room only serving women alone. When these spaces are occupied, the website says, common areas are provided for emergency overnight shelter.
Individuals who stay at the shelter can choose to seek out further assistance by enrolling in shelter programs.
In the programs, each client works with a case manager to develop a plan that outlines their goals and objectives, which eventually contributes to the overall goal of finding long-term sustainable housing. Enrollees participate in life skills classes on budgeting and personal finance and are also given links to other community resources, such as legal aid and medical and dental care.
The cold is especially dangerous for animals, as well.
Manatee County’s Animal Services department announced that it is in need of gently-used blankets and towels to keep current and incoming animals warm. Donations can be dropped off at the Palmetto shelter, at 305 25th St W. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Animal Services officials remind owners to bring your pets into your homes over the next several cold days and nights.
Comments