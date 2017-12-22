A vehicle fire on Interstate 275 has blocked multiple lanes of northbound traffic Friday morning.
A vehicle fire on Interstate 275 has blocked multiple lanes of northbound traffic Friday morning. Florida 511 traffic cameras
A vehicle fire on Interstate 275 has blocked multiple lanes of northbound traffic Friday morning. Florida 511 traffic cameras

Local

Dense fog advisory issued for Manatee, car fire on Interstate 275 cleared

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 06:40 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 09:07 AM

Manatee

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.

A dense fog advisory for the Tampa Bay area is no longer in effect.

A vehicle fire on Interstate 275 North has been cleared and lanes are reopen.

Last updated: 9 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Interstate 75

  • Crash at mile marker 223, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.

Interstate 275

  • No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.

Sunshine Skyway

  • No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.

Manatee Avenue/State Road 64

  • No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.

Cortez Road

  • Crash at 60th Street Court West, Bradenton, roadblock on Cortez Road West.

State Road 70

  • Crash at Natalie Way, Bradenton, no roadblock.

Other crashes of note:

  • North Lockwood Ridge Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, roadblock on westbound lanes.

Click here for a real-time traffic map from our news partners at Bay News 9.

Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.

Check back for updates.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

    A group of students at Electa Lee Middle School in Bradenton raised money, packaged and handed out presents to families and the homeless on Friday, Dec. 22. The deliveries were part of the Future Business Leaders of America group’s 2nd annual Blessing Baskets event.

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy
Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business
Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one 1:12

Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

View More Video