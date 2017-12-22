Dense fog advisory issued for Manatee, car fire on Interstate 275 cleared

Here’s what you might see on your Friday morning commute.
A dense fog advisory for the Tampa Bay area is no longer in effect.
A vehicle fire on Interstate 275 North has been cleared and lanes are reopen.
Last updated: 9 a.m.
Interstate 75
- Crash at mile marker 223, Bradenton, no roadblock reported.
Interstate 275
- No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.
Sunshine Skyway
- No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.
Manatee Avenue/State Road 64
- No major incidents to report, traffic is flowing.
Cortez Road
- Crash at 60th Street Court West, Bradenton, roadblock on Cortez Road West.
State Road 70
- Crash at Natalie Way, Bradenton, no roadblock.
Other crashes of note:
- North Lockwood Ridge Road at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota, roadblock on westbound lanes.
Information for this report is from the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report.
