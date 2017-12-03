Local

Body discovered near Egmont Key

Herald staff report

A body has been discovered near Egmont Key, according to WTSP Channel 10.

A Good Samaritan located the body Sunday morning, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating.

According to WTSP Channel 10, the body has been described as a man in his 60s. In November, FWC and others searched for missing boater Fraser Horne, 64, who has a winter residence in Cortez, after Horne went missing from his boat near Egmont Key. The search was suspended Nov. 19.

The body has not yet been identifed.

