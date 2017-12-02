Sold-out Blues Fest draws crowd on land and water

Whether they were up dancing or sitting and tapping their toes, the crowd at the sold-out 2017 Bradenton Blues Fest was out early Saturday to enjoy the lineup of performances.
By 11:30 a.m., most of the coveted shady spots were filling up, and the first act had just started on stage. Most of the crowd was still seated, though there were several standing along the pathways and walking to and from the food and drink vendors with items in hand.
Theresa Calluori, 61, came from Miami to see her fourth Bradenton Blues Fest. She found her perfect spot, perched in the playground equipment near the splash pad along the Bradenton Riverwalk.
“It’s in the shade and I’m short so I can see (the stage),” Calluori said, smiling.
In her lap was a drawing notebook and a marker. She looked up from her notebook occasionally to make sure her friend, who she was sketching, was still asleep in his chair.
The notebook is full of hand-drawn memories of her travels, including images she created of Blues Fests going back to 2014. One was of the same friend, sleeping in his chair even back then.
“Usually I don’t sit, I usually dance like a maniac,” Calluori said. “My favorite part is dancing like a maniac. I dance ’til I drop.”
A few hours later, she was on her feet, dancing with a friend on the jungle gym.
Some traveled even further to stand in the warm afternoon sun and hear the blues.
Organizers announced between acts that Blues Fest drew fans from five countries across the world, several Canadian provinces and states across the U.S. A few people ventured from Alaska to join the crowd.
William Green, who said he has friends and family in the area, came to his second Blues Fest from his home in Washington. He came back this year for the music.
“I’m glad I got tickets,” Green said of the sold-out event.
Though tickets were sold out, Annamarie and Gary Defourny found their own way to get a good seat to the music: on the water.
“We’ve seen people walking by and everyone is saying we have the best seat in the house,” Annamarie said, standing on a seat of the boat, pointing toward the stage.
She said they thought about bringing the motorcycle up from their home in Sarasota, but when they learned the event was sold out, they got the boat as a plan B.
They were on one of about a half-dozen boats floating on the Manatee River taking in the tunes and soaking up the sunshine.
Watching from the back of the venue, behind the sea of lawn chairs, James Robinson and Ethan Bennett, both of Sarasota, were two of the younger people in the crowd as it continued to grow Saturday afternoon.
Robinson, 30, said they are music enthusiasts who knew someone with extra tickets. While they enjoyed the music, what captivated their attention was people watching as the crowds danced along to the music.
“Everybody’s having a good time, super laid back,” Robinson said.
Though they were just stopping in to see a few acts, Bennett, 24, and Robinson agreed their favorite so far was the Nick Moss Band.
With several more bands yet to perform, they said they were already sold on coming back for next year’s event.
