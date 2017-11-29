Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Authorities are searching for a Manatee County boy who ran away from his mother’s residence at Mira Lagos Apartments in the 400 block of 34th Avenue Drive, Bradenton.
Malik Nigil Arline, 11, who ran away at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, was last seen wearing a Sugg Middle School sweatshirt, shorts and black Converse high top sneakers, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
After the sheriff’s office was contacted, deputies searched the area surrounding the complex but did not locate the boy. Anyone with information on Malik’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
