Malik Nigil Arline
Malik Nigil Arline Provided photo
Malik Nigil Arline Provided photo

Local

Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old boy

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

November 29, 2017 09:46 PM

MANATEE

Authorities are searching for a Manatee County boy who ran away from his mother’s residence at Mira Lagos Apartments in the 400 block of 34th Avenue Drive, Bradenton.

Malik Nigil Arline, 11, who ran away at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, was last seen wearing a Sugg Middle School sweatshirt, shorts and black Converse high top sneakers, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After the sheriff’s office was contacted, deputies searched the area surrounding the complex but did not locate the boy. Anyone with information on Malik’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

    After four murders and a wave of terror in a Tampa community, police announced Tuesday night that they have arrested a 24-year-old man and have charged him with four counts of first degree murder. Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was detained at an Ybor City McDonald's after a tip that a patron in the restaurant had a gun.

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings 0:53

Suspect facing 4 first-degree murder charges in Seminole Heights killings
Serial murder suspect booked into jail 0:10

Serial murder suspect booked into jail
Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case 8:18

Tampa officials give update on arrest in Seminole Heights murder case

View More Video