A piece of ‘Old Florida’ highlights holiday home tour

When their granddaughters visit from Brooklyn, Bill and Sandy Law put them in the front bedroom of their bungalow-style Bradenton home, which was built in 1925.
Aside from several mementos and family art in the bedroom, including a butterfly Sandy Law needle-pointed for her mother and a pillow she made for her mother in the early 1970s using her mother’s favorite color of purple, perhaps the granddaughters’ greatest treasure is simply to look out the bedroom’s window at 119 26th St. W., Bradenton and take in the feel.
It’s what is now called Old Florida, said Sandy Law, speaking of a throwback time before rush hour and beach traffic when large palm trees swayed amid oaks and the pace of life in Bradenton was as slow and heavy as the humidity.
Amy Royall, president, Entre Nous Club
In a stroke of good fortune, that for $20 anyone can sit in the Law granddaughters’ bedroom and look out that very window from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, during the Entre Nous Club’s Holiday Tour of Homes, the only annual fundraiser for the service club, which this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The Law home, with its lovely hardwood floors and 1920s craftsmanship, is the third stop on this year’s tour.
“We enjoy the neighborhood so much,” Sandy Law said of her street which is close to the Manatee River and was a connection for ferry service. “We’ve been here for 17 years. We have great neighbors. It feels like Old Florida here. We have very mature trees. We have a half acre with a full garden.”
The Manatee County Board of Commissioners recently honored Entre Nous, which was formed by local professional women 86 years ago, by proclaiming the first weekend in December to be dedicated to the Entre Nous Holiday Tour of Homes.
It is estimated that Entre Nous, whose name translates to “among friends,” has raised more than $1 million for scholarships and community projects over the past 86 years, said club president Amy Royall.
“You can tour the houses all at once or you can split it up and do two homes one day and two homes the next,” Royall said.
Three other jewels
Listening to Royall, all four homes sound like must-sees.
“The first home on the tour is that of Dr. Joe and Rhonda Pecoraro and they have a Cortez waterfront home on (Sarasota) Bay,” Royall said. “They also had their home on the tour 20 years ago. Its decorating is shabby chic coastal style with a detached guest house and a mother-in-law suite. They own and operate Hearts Afire, a ministry, so throughout the home you are going to see collections that they brought back from Peru, Uganda, literally all over the world from their ministry.”
The Pecoraro home, at 10224 46th Ave. W., Bradenton, will also feature a craftsman market with items sold by 12 local artisans and artists.
“Our second home is that of Grace Barnett and Fred Richard and it’s a brand new home on an historic little street,” Royall said of the home at 3204 Avenue A W., Bradenton.
“Grace has very eclectic tastes so you will see collections of Tiffany China from the early 1900s to Chenille bedspreads to things she just acquired from auctions,” Royall said.
The fourth stop is the penthouse home of Brenda and Fred Hadayia at 130 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto.
“This home is spectacular,” Royall said. “You will come off the elevator and the double doors will open and you will have views to the east, west and south. Every room has a water view. It’s absolutely gorgeous.”
Downstairs, at the pool deck level of the Hadayias’ condominium, is where Entre Nous’ “Life” members will set up their famous Sweet Shoppe where ticket holders can purchase their homemade desserts, pulled pork sandwiches, black bean soup, crusty bread and beverages, Royall said.
“It’s an honor for me to be president of this club,” added Royall, who is a fifth-generation Manatee County resident. “The Tour of Homes is our only fund-raiser. We give 100 percent of what we take in back to the community with 45 percent going to scholarships, 45 percent to community projects and 10 percent going to an emergency relief fund to help people in crisis.”
Although $20 in advance, tickets are $25 at the door, Royall said.
Tickets are available now and through the weekend at about 17 locations in Manatee, including Crowder Brothers, 5409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets can also be purchased at facebook.com/Entre-Nous-Club-176307466038345/events.
