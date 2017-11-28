A piece of ‘Old Florida’ highlights holiday home tour

0:43 Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral Pause

3:04 Crash shuts down part of U.S. 41 in Bradenton

1:35 Palmetto cracks down on inappropriate park uses

2:09 16 inmates face charges after brawl at Chicago maximum security prison

1:01 Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

3:29 Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

1:04 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

1:29 Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools

0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state