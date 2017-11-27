Hurricane Irma debris collection resumes

Debris collection has resumed in unincorporated parts of Manatee County, and officials anticipate all debris will be collected by mid-December.
Manatee County government announced that debris collection had resumed Monday after it was temporarily suspended for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release. Officials anticipate the collection in unincorporated parts of the county will be done by Dec. 18.
Debris collection from Hurricane Irma has been completed in the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto. As of last week, the county said it was about 90 percent finished.
“With the holiday season upon us, it’s a nice feeling to say the end is near,” said Manatee County Utilities Director Mike Gore. “It’s been a long process, and we appreciate the patience of the community as we worked through it.”
Oct. 30 was the cutoff for storm-related debris to be placed at the curb and picked up by collectors contracted by the county. Any debris still to be picked up needs to be prepared as residents would prepare yard waste.
Debris from private roads will be collected along public roads, according to the county. The county was slow to begin collection of debris from residents who live on private roads because special approval was needed by county commissioners. The costs are not typically covered by FEMA.
