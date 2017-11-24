One dead in overnight crash in Sarasota County

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 on Thursday night in Sarasota County that closed the roadway overnight.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was behind a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo as they traveled northbound in the right lane of Interstate 75 around 8:12 p.m. Thursday just south of State Road 681 when the driver of the Aveo began to slow for a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash and obstructing the lane.
A 21-year-old Venice woman driving the Jetta failed to stop behind the Aveo and collided with the rear of the vehicle, according to FHP.
The right side of the Jetta also struck the left side of the vehicle that was obstructing the lane, an unoccupied 1998 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, FHP reported.
The driver of the Aveo was killed in the crash. The identity of the driver has not been released by FHP, pending notification of the family.
A 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman, all of Venice, were passengers in the Jetta. All three of the passengers and the driver reported minor injuries, according to FHP.
Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed after the crash and reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday.
WWSB-TV reported one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire.
The crash remains under investigation.
