A stalled truck in the northbound lanes Howard Frankland Bridge caused major traffic delay Wednesday morning.
A stalled truck in the northbound lanes Howard Frankland Bridge caused major traffic delay Wednesday morning. Florida Department of Transportation
A stalled truck in the northbound lanes Howard Frankland Bridge caused major traffic delay Wednesday morning. Florida Department of Transportation

Local

Stalled truck causes Howard Frankland traffic backup

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 08:26 AM

A stalled semi truck in a northbound lane on the Howard Frankland bridge caused delays in Wednesday morning traffic.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the vehicle was stuck on the Pinellas side of the bridge and was blocking two right lanes.

The truck was been stuck on the bridge since about 6 a.m., FDOT reports, and traffic was backed up beyond Roosevelt Boulevard. Commuters are asked to adjust their routes accordingly.

Around 8:20 a.m., FDOT reported that the roadway had been cleared, but traffic was still congested.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

    Xernona Clayton was at Manatee Performing Arts Center Thursday for a screening of a film about her life, including her friendship with Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 1:12

Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton
Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 0:48

Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake
In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed 1:34

In-depth study of Manatee County veterans proposed

View More Video