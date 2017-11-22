Stalled truck causes Howard Frankland traffic backup

A stalled semi truck in a northbound lane on the Howard Frankland bridge caused delays in Wednesday morning traffic.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the vehicle was stuck on the Pinellas side of the bridge and was blocking two right lanes.
The truck was been stuck on the bridge since about 6 a.m., FDOT reports, and traffic was backed up beyond Roosevelt Boulevard. Commuters are asked to adjust their routes accordingly.
Around 8:20 a.m., FDOT reported that the roadway had been cleared, but traffic was still congested.
